Oilers To Battle Kodiaks In Round Two Of AJHL Playoffs

Round two of the AJHL playoffs will be the Okotoks Oilers against the Camrose Kodiaks

The Kodiaks defeated the Calgary Mustangs 6-4  game five Wednesday, March 13, in Camrose.

The other first round series saw the Canmore Eagles beat out the Drumheller Dragons, defeating them 2-1 in five games.

The Eagles will take on the Brooks Bandits in round two.

The Oilers and Kodiaks start their best of seven series with games one and two Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at the Pason Centennial Arena.

Games three and four go Monday, March 18 and Tuesday March 19 in Camrose.

If needed, they're back in Okotoks Friday, March 22, Camrose Sunday, March 24 and Okotoks Tuesday, March 26.

