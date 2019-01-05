Oilers Sweep Saints On The Road

Details
Category: Local Sports

On January 4 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issue bringing down the Spruce Grove Saints, winning their contest with a solid 5-1 win out in the Grant Fuhr Arena.

Oilers forward #10 Austin Wong opens up several scoring opportunities and clocks in three assists to help power the offense.

The Oilers remain consistent throughout the game, scoring an uninterrupted five goals, with the Saints scoring their lone goal in the last few minutes of the third period.

Bouncing back after a loss to the league leading Brooks Bandits to start the year of 2019, the Oilers now find themselves second in the South Division, only a few paces ahead of the Drumheller Dragons.

They return to the ice on January 5 at 7:00 p.m., for another game on the road against the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

It won't be an easy match, as the Crusaders currently occupy the top of the AJHL's North Division standings.

 

