The Okotoks Oilers will move on to round two of the AJHL playoffs after a 6-0 victory over the Canucks last night in Calgary.

Oilers netminder, Brady Parker, saw ONLY six shots in the game, with the Oilers firing 53 from thier end.

The Oilers swept the series three games to one, and now wait to see who they will battle in round two, which could be the Drumheller Dragons, who may wrap up their series tonight against the Mustangs tonight in Calgary.