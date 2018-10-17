Oilers Shut Out Eagles

For the second straight game the Okotoks Oilers pitched a shut-out as they blanked the Canmore Eagles 2-0 in Okotoks.

After a scoreless first period the Oilers got on the board early in the second with Austin Wong popping his seventh of the year to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Gordon got the insurance marker on the power play early in the third, while Nolan Hildebrand turned aside all 18 shots he faced, earning his second shut-out of the season.

The win moves to the Oilers to 6-5-and-1 and within a point of the fourth place Calgary Mustangs, and just five back of second place Drumheller in the AJHL South Division.

The Oilers are home to the Bonnyville Pontiacs Saturday, October 20.