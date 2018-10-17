Details
Category: Local Sports

For the second straight game the Okotoks Oilers pitched a shut-out as they blanked the Canmore Eagles 2-0 in Okotoks.

After a scoreless first period the Oilers got on the board early in the second with Austin Wong popping his seventh of the year to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Gordon got the insurance marker on the power play early in the third, while Nolan Hildebrand turned aside all 18 shots he faced, earning his second shut-out of the season.

The win moves to the Oilers to 6-5-and-1 and within a point of the fourth place Calgary Mustangs, and just five back of second place Drumheller in the AJHL South Division.

The Oilers are home to the Bonnyville Pontiacs Saturday, October 20.

More Sports News

Default Image

(VIDEO) Foothills PeeWee Eagles Move Onto The Playoffs

It took a mixture of skill, determination, teamwork and some luck but the Foothills PeeWee Eagles Football team has managed to find a spot in the playoffs this year. This comes after a victory on…

Changes To Novice Hockey This Year In Foothills Minor Hockey

Some big changes for the littlest of hockey players in the Foothills Minor Hockey Association this year. Initiation and Novice level players, those from six to eight years old, will now play on just…

Oilers Shut Out Eagles

For the second straight game the Okotoks Oilers pitched a shut-out as they blanked the Canmore Eagles 2-0 in Okotoks. After a scoreless first period the Oilers got on the board early in the second…

Mustangs Volleyball Boys Earn A Split With Drillers

A good and bad night for the Highwood Mustangs boys volleyball squads Tuesday, October 16, in High River. The good came as the JV boys dumped the Oilfields Drillers three games to none in their…

Oilers In Tough Against Eagles

The Okotoks Oilers look to make it three straight Tuesday, October 16, when the Canmore Eagles come to town. The Oilers are coming off back to back wins over the weekend against the Calgary Canucks…

Mustangs Girls Clip Hawks

The Highwood Mustangs Varsity girls volleyball squad pulled out the win Monday, October 16 at home as they dumped the visiting Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks three games to one. Tuesday, October 16, the…

Oilers Pick Up A Pair Of Wins

A great weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they got themselves back on track with a couple of big wins. 9-2 over the Calgary Canucks Friday, October 12, and then 6-0 over Olds Saturday, October 13 at…

Bisons Earn Weekend Split

A couple of losses for the High River Flyers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League this weekend. They fell 4-1 to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 12, at home and then 3-2 to the Lomond…

Knight Signs Two Year Deal With Flyers

High River's Corban Knight has hooked up for the next couple of years with the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a two year, 1.3 million dollar contract with the Flyers over the weekend. It's a two-way…

Wins All 'Round For Local High School Football Squads

The Foothills Falcons will spend another week at number two in Tier II of the Football Alberta Rankings. They were 42-0 winners over the Rundle College Cobras Friday, October 12, move to 4-and-2 on…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login