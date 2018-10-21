Oilers Rake In Fourth Consecutive Win

Details
Category: Local Sports

In the AJHL Hockey League the Okotoks Oilers are on a bit of a comeback series, chalking up their fourth win in a row on October 20.

The Oilers beat the Bonnyville Pontiacs 5-1 in the Pason Centennial Arena to a crowd of nearly 800 spectators.

Number 20 rookie Gibb Coady scores one for the Oilers in the second period, while the offense is further powered with number 10 Austin Wong and number 24 Dylan Holloway each scoring two goals a piece.

With their previous win, the Oilers are now 7-5 and 1OTL on the season, and will round out their weekend on October 21 in Camrose.

Their matchup against the Kodiaks goes at 4:45p.m. at the Encana Arena.

 

