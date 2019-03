Two Okotoks Oilers have made the All-League and All-Rookie Teams this year for the AJHL's South Division.

Dylan Holloway had a career year, winning the League's MVP Award, earning him a spot on the All-League squad.

Rookie goaltender, Brady Parke,r was named to the All-Rookie squad, as well.

Parker was also runner up for the League's Rookie of the Year award.

The Oilers face the Bandits Friday for game one of the AJHL Viterra South Division final in Brooks.