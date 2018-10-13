Oilers Play Strong Against Canucks

Details
The Okotoks Oilers clock in a decisive win over the Calgary Canucks on October 12 in the Pason Centennial Arena.

The final score of the night was 9-2 for the Oilers.

Number 10 Austin Wong lights up the board with 2 goals, along with number 14 Kyle Gordon, also contributing 2 goals.

Number 3 Eric Parker clocks in 3 assists, while the star of the game for the Oilers is awarded to Dylan Holloway, who helps power the Oilers consistent offense by contributing 1 goal and 2 assists.

The Oilers managed to throw 53 shots at the Canucks netminder, while the away team retaliated with 19.

The next game for the Oilers is Tuesday October 16 against the Canmore Eagles.

They're in the Pason arena again for an evening game at 7 p.m.

The Eagles will prove to be a difficult opponent for the Oilers, and are coming off a victory in Camrose against the Kodiaks.

The Eagles have clocked in 6 wins, 2 losses and 1 overtime loss on the season.

 

