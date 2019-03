The Okotoks Oilers start round two of the AJHL playoffs tonight at home as they host the Camrose Kodiaks.

The Oilers swept the Calgary Mustangs out in the first round three games to one.

The Oilers were 4-and-2 against the Kodiaks overall this season.

Two games went to overtime with the Oilers winning one in a shoot-out, while the Kodiaks took the other in overtime.

Game time is 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena.