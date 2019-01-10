Oilers Play Both Ends Of The Spectrum

The Okotoks Oilers are back home for a couple of games this weekend.

They face the dead last in the AJHL, Olds Grizzlys Friday, January 11, but Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they can't take them for granted.

"Their record isn't indicative of what kind of team they are. But, they work hard and they're aggressive. So, at the end of the day if you don't show up you never know what can happen."

The Oilers and the Kodiaks, meantime, are neck and neck, battling it out for second spot in the AJHL's South Division and Deis says it's nice to be at home to play them.

"Done all our away games in Camrose so now we have them back here. It's a big game for the team and the guys are going to be excited, but they'll just have to keep their emotions in check."

The Oilers kick off the weekend Friday night at 7 o'clock against Olds at the Pason Centennial Arena.