A great weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they got themselves back on track with a couple of big wins.

9-2 over the Calgary Canucks Friday, October 12, and then 6-0 over Olds Saturday, October 13 at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The wins move the Oilers back to .500 on the year.

They're home to the Canmore Eagles Tuesday, October 16, starting at 7 o'clock.