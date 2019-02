Okotoks Oilers goaltender, Brady Parker, has been named the Canadian Junior Hockey League's Player of the Month for January.

Parker had a perfect 9-and-0 last month, with a 1.60 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.

Parker's 25-9-and-1 this season, and is in the running for the AJHL's top goaltender and Rookie of the Year awards.