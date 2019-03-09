Oilers One Win Away from Sweeping Opening Series

The Okotoks Oilers managed to best the Calgary Canucks 5-3 in their second game in the best of five AJHL series Friday, March 8.

The Canucks didn't go down without a fight and throughout the first half of the game were actually ahead 3-1.

The tides of war changed during the last half of the second period when the Oilers scored three times putting them ahead 4-1.

Team Captain Kyle Gordon, scored the final goal of the game, an empty netter with just 1 minute 8 seconds left in the game, firmly placing the Oilers ahead of the Canucks 5-3.

Other goal scorers for the Oilers were; Austin Wong, Blake Wells and Quinn Olson.

The Oilers play the Canucks as they look to sweep the playoff series in Calgary at Max Bell arena on Sunday, March 10 at noon.