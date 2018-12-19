The Okotoks Oilers crept a little closer to the second place Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL's South Division with a 4-1 win Tuesday, December 18, in Okotoks.

Down 1-0, 13:42 into the first period, the Oilers would tie it up just over a minute later, with Blake Wells beating the Dragons Daniel Allin.

Louis Jamernik got the winner for the Oilers 17:07 into the second period and in the third it was Ryan Grant and the recently returned Austin Wong giving the Oilers the insurance markers to make the final score 4-1 Oilers.

The win moves the Oilers into sole possession of third spot in the South, two points up on the Camrose Kodiaks and just three points back of the Dragons.

The Oilers are in Olds Friday, December 21 to take on the Grizzlys and then wrap up the 2018 half of their season Saturday, December 22 in Calgary against the Canucks.

They get back to work on New Year's Day as they head to Brooks to take on the League Leading Brooks Bandits.