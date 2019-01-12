Oilers Make It Three In A Row

On January 11 in the Pason Centennial Arena, the Okotoks Oilers make it three wins in a row when they played host to the league last Olds Grizzlys.

It was a valiant effort on behalf of the Grizzlys, who open the game with the only goal in the first period.

However, the Okotoks club end up taking the win 5-2.

For their Saturday evening opponent, the Oilers are set to take on the Camrose Kodiaks at 7 p.m. at home in Okotoks.

The Kodiaks and the Calgary Mustangs are tied at 48 points, only two points behind the Drumheller Dragons who hold onto the third spot in the South Division.

