Oilers Make A Comeback With A Win Against The Eagles

The Okotoks Oilers turned their two game losing streak around with a 7-3 win over the Eagles in Canmore last night.

Ben Evanish and Jack Works lead the way, scoring two goals each, while Austin Wong finished it with the winner in the second period.

Marc Pasemko and Spencer McHardy also scored singles in the win.

The win moves the Oilers to a seven point lead on the Drumheller Dragons for second spot in the AJHL's South Division.

The Oilers are back home this Friday, February 15, to take on the Spruce Grove Saints, and then finish the Family Day Long weekend off Sunday, February 17 and Monday, February 18 with a home and home series against the Eagles.