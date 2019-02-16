Details
Category: Local Sports

A tense one last night in Okotoks when the Oilers hosted the Spruce Grove Saints.

After 2 goals from Dylan Holloway, it was 3-2 for the Saints heading into third, but Kyle Jordan was able to tie it up.

It all came down to a shootout, ultimately resulting in a 4-3 loss for Okotoks.

They'll play a home and home this weekend, hosting the Canmore Eagles tonight and then heading out to Canmore to face them again on Monday.

Puck drop is at 7.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Sports News

Oilers Loss After Tense Bout with the Saints

A tense one last night in Okotoks when the Oilers hosted the Spruce Grove Saints. After 2 goals from Dylan Holloway, it was 3-2 for the Saints heading into third, but Kyle Jordan was able to tie it…

Three Games In Four Days For Oilers This Holiday Weekend

The Okotoks Oilers have a busy weekend ahead with three games on the schedule. They're home to the Spruce Grove Saints Friday, February 15, then the Canmore Eagles come calling Saturday, February 16.…

Okotoks to Host Major Provincial Hockey Tournament

Okotoks will become a hockey town in March, when it hosts of the 2019 Atom AA Major Provincial Championships. Young hockey players from across the province will come to the Pason Centennial arena for…

Oilers Make A Comeback With A Win Against The Eagles

The Okotoks Oilers turned their two game losing streak around with a 7-3 win over the Eagles in Canmore last night. Ben Evanish and Jack Works lead the way, scoring two goals each, while Austin Wong…

JV Boys And Girls Clean House In High School Basketball Action

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights JV Boys and Girls teams had a great night last night on the court. The both claimed victories over High River`s Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves, with the girls…

Okotoks To Host 2019 Baseball Canada National Women`s Championship

The Okotoks Dawgs announced today that Okotoks has been named the host city for the 2019 Baseball Canada National Women's Championship. The event will showcase the best women's teams and talent from…

Foothills Participants Clean Up At Special Olympics

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics came to a close on Sunday, February 10 in Calgary, with participants bringing home many medals. The floor hockey team took the gold medal in their division,…

End of the Line for Nanton's Harty Rink

Nanton's Jeremy Harty Rink did not make it to the Championship Event in the 2019 Boston Pizza Cup, Alberta Men's Curling Championships. A 7-3 loss in the qualifier to Edmonton's Karsten Sturmay rink…

Dragons Hand Oilers Their Second Consecutive Loss

Two losses in a row for the Okotoks Oilers after facing the Drumheller Dragons last night. It started just under two minutes into the game with a goal from the Dragons' Derrick Budz. By the start of…

Medals Galore For Foothills Special Olympians!

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics wrapped up Sunday, February 10 in the City, with Special Olympians from the Foothills coming home with a bag full of medals. Big congrats to the floor hockey…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login