Oilers Loss After Tense Bout with the Saints

A tense one last night in Okotoks when the Oilers hosted the Spruce Grove Saints.

After 2 goals from Dylan Holloway, it was 3-2 for the Saints heading into third, but Kyle Jordan was able to tie it up.

It all came down to a shootout, ultimately resulting in a 4-3 loss for Okotoks.

They'll play a home and home this weekend, hosting the Canmore Eagles tonight and then heading out to Canmore to face them again on Monday.

Puck drop is at 7.

