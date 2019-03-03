Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Oilers suffered their second loss in as many nights against the Brooks Bandits Saturday night. The final score was 6-1.

The game was the last for the Oilers' regular season, as they now look ahead to the playoffs. The Oilers finished the regular season second in the AJHL South division, with a 39-19-2 record.

Ben Evanish scored the lone goal for the Oilers in the second period, with assists from Kyle Gordon and Dan Lindeman.

Nathan Plessis led the Bandits with a hat trick, including two goals on the powerplay.

The Oilers' post-season run begins Thursday night at Pason Centennial Arena, with game one in a best of five series against the Calgary Canucks.

More Sports News

Okotoks Oilers Lose Close One to the Brooks Bandits

In a tough fought game the Brooks Bandits beat the Okotoks Oilers 2 - 1 in AJHL action last night at the Pason Centennial Arena. The Bandits opened the scoring in the first period with the Oilers…

Bisons Season Comes To An End Last Night

The Okotoks Bisons saw their season come to an end last night after a 3-2 loss to the Generals in Cochrane. The Generals will move on, after winning the Hertiage Junior "B" Hockey League South…

Oilers Lose Second Straight in Regular Season Finale

The Okotoks Oilers suffered their second loss in as many nights against the Brooks Bandits Saturday night. The final score was 6-1. The game was the last for the Oilers' regular season, as they now…

Oilers Holloway Named MVP Of The Season

17-year-old Okotoks Oiler, Dylan Holloway has been named the AJHL's MVP for this season. Holloway has had a great season, leading the AJHL in scoring with 40 goals 48 and assists. He also played in…

Oilers Captain Named Most Dedicated Player

Okotoks Oilers team Captain, Kyle Gordon, is the AJHL's Most Dedicated Player and winner of the Don McNabb trophy this season. The winners were announced on Wednesday, February 27th by the league,…

Lions Rugby Teams Off To A Good Start In Las Vegas

The Foothills Lions rugby teams started off fast in the Las Vegas Seven's Invitational Tournament Thursday, February 28. The U-19 girls in took wins in all three of their games, while the boys took…

Bisons Still In The Playoffs

The Okotoks Bisons have managed to stay in the Heritage Junior `B` Hockey League South Division semi-final series They took the win over the Cochrane Generals on home ice on Tuesday, February 26th,…

New Amatuer Long Drive Competition Coming To The Foothills

High River long drive champion, Dan McIntosh is getting behind a new amateur long drive event that's coming the Foothills this Spring and Summer. He says it's an event that's open to pretty much…

Bisons Need The Win Tonight

It's down to the wire for the Okotoks Bisons tonight in their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League South Division semi-final series against the Cochrane Generals. The Bisons are down three games to none…

Foothills Rugby Clubs Head South For Seven`s Tournament

Five teams from the Foothills Lions Rugby Club are heading south to play in the annual Las Vegas Invitational Seven's rugby tournament this week. Three boys and two girls teams get things going…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login