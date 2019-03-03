Oilers Lose Second Straight in Regular Season Finale

The Okotoks Oilers suffered their second loss in as many nights against the Brooks Bandits Saturday night. The final score was 6-1.

The game was the last for the Oilers' regular season, as they now look ahead to the playoffs. The Oilers finished the regular season second in the AJHL South division, with a 39-19-2 record.

Ben Evanish scored the lone goal for the Oilers in the second period, with assists from Kyle Gordon and Dan Lindeman.

Nathan Plessis led the Bandits with a hat trick, including two goals on the powerplay.

The Oilers' post-season run begins Thursday night at Pason Centennial Arena, with game one in a best of five series against the Calgary Canucks.