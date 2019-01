Our Okotoks Oilers look to keep their seven game winning streak going this weekend with a match against the Calgary Canucks tonight at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary.

The Canucks have only seven wins this year, while the Oilers are look to hold their five point lead over the third place Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL's South Division.

The Oilers will be back on the ice in Calgary Sunday, January 27, as take on the Mustangs.