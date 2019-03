The Okotoks Oilers and Camrose Kodiaks will resume their second round AJHL playoff series tonight in Camrose.

The Oilers have the lead in the series two games to none after two wins at home over the weekend.

5-3 Friday, March 15 and 5-1 Saturday, March 16.

They'll play game four in the best of seven series Tuesday, March 19, with game five back in Okotoks on Friday, March 22 if they need it.