The Okotoks Oilers look to make it three straight Tuesday, October 16, when the Canmore Eagles come to town.

The Oilers are coming off back to back wins over the weekend against the Calgary Canucks and Olds Grizzlys.

The Eagles are also riding a two game win streak and sit five points ahead of the fifth place Oilers in third spot in the AJHL's South Division.

The puck drops at 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.