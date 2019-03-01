Oilers Holloway Named MVP Of The Season

17-year-old Okotoks Oiler, Dylan Holloway has been named the AJHL's MVP for this season.

Holloway has had a great season, leading the AJHL in scoring with 40 goals 48 and assists.

He also played in the CJHL prospects game, played for Team Canada West at the World Junior 'A' Hockey Challenge and won a gold medal with Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

The Oilers are home to Brooks tonight, as they play the first of two games against the Bandits to end the regular season.

They're in Brooks for the final game, Saturday, March 2.

The take on the Calgary Canucks in their best of five first round playoff series starting next week.