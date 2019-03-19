Oilers Hold The Lead In AJHL Semi-Finals

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Oilers held thier ground over the Camrose Kodiaks Monday, March 18, defeating them 6-1.

The win gives the Oilers a three games to none lead in their best of seven AJHL South Division semi-final series.

The Oilers out shot the Kodiaks 56-12, with five different Oilers scoring in the win. Dylan Holloway with two, while Quinn Olson, Seth Bernard-Docker, Blake Wells and Marc Pasemko scoring singles.

The Oilers can sweep the series Tuesday, March 19, with a win in game four.

The other South semi-final saw the Canmore Eagles score an upset 3-2 overtime win over the Brooks Bandits, with the Bandits now leading that series two games to one.

