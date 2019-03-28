Oilers Head Into Series Against Bandits Full Of Confidence

The Okotoks Oilers head to Brooks for the opener in the AJHL South Division Championship series Friday, March 29.

Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they know they're coming in as the underdog.

"They're an awesome team and a great organization and they're coached really well. It's going to be a good series. I think we can push them and we'll see what happens."

On paper the Oilers don't have much of a chance against the Bandits.

The Bandits finished 34 points ahead of the second place Oilers in the standings, swept the Oilers in their season series, and only lost three games all year.

Doesn't matter to the Oilers though, as Deis says the Bandits can be beat.

"I think so you know. They do a lot of things well but hopefully we can put a little bit of adversity in there and see how they handle it. They're the best team in the country and we're going to go in there and see what we can do."

Deis knows it'll be an uphill battle, but it's one the Oilers Coach says all comes down to them.

"We've got to be focused. Our emotions can't get away from us and stuff like that. We've just got to stay even keel and put a lot of pressure on their defence and try and make them make mistakes."

Deis says the boys are "hungry" and are convinced they can pull off an upset in the best of seven series.

Games one and two in the best of seven series are in Brooks Friday and Saturday, March 30.

Games three and four go at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks, Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2.