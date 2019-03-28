Oilers Head Into Series Against Bandits Full Of Confidence

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Oilers head to Brooks for the opener in the AJHL South Division Championship series Friday, March 29.

Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they know they're coming in as the underdog.

"They're an awesome team and a great organization and they're coached really well. It's going to be a good series. I think we can push them and we'll see what happens."

On paper the Oilers don't have much of a chance against the Bandits.

The Bandits finished 34 points ahead of the second place Oilers in the standings, swept the Oilers in their season series, and only lost three games all year.

Doesn't matter to the Oilers though, as Deis says the Bandits can be beat.

"I think so you know. They do a lot of things well but hopefully we can put a little bit of adversity in there and see how they handle it. They're the best team in the country and we're going to go in there and see what we can do."

Deis knows it'll be an uphill battle, but it's one the Oilers Coach says all comes down to them.

"We've got to be focused. Our emotions can't get away from us and stuff like that. We've just got to stay even keel and put a lot of pressure on their defence and try and make them make mistakes."

Deis says the boys are "hungry" and are convinced they can pull off an upset in the best of seven series.

Games one and two in the best of seven series are in Brooks Friday and Saturday, March 30.

Games three and four go at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks, Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2.

More Sports News

Oilers Players Honored

Two Okotoks Oilers have made the All-League and All-Rookie Teams this year for the AJHL's South Division. Dylan Holloway had a career year, winning the League's MVP Award, earning him a spot on the…

Younger Sutherland Won't Be Back On The WPCA Tour This Season

Dayton Sutherland, son of Okotoks' Mark Sutherland, will not be taking part in the WPCA tour this year. He spent the last two years on the tour, however, says it's just too expensive for him to…

Oilers Head Into Series Against Bandits Full Of Confidence

The Okotoks Oilers head to Brooks for the opener in the AJHL South Division Championship series Friday, March 29. Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they know they're coming in as the underdog. "They're an…

Okotoks Master Coach And Bowler To Compete In Nationals

Okotoks will have representation at this year's five pin National Bowling Championships in Quebec. Master Bowler and Coach, Donna Stratton, qualified as second in the top five at the Provincials in…

Oilers & Bandits Set For South FInals

The Okotoks Oilers will undertake the Herculean task of taking down the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL South Division finals starting Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, in Brooks. The League has…

Oilers Advance After 8-3 Victory Over Camrose

A big finish for the Okotoks Oilers in their AJHL South Division Semi-Final series against the Camrose Kodiaks. The first two periods came and went with the Oilers heading into the third with a 2-1…

Oilers Will Move On With A Win Over The Kodiaks

The Okotoks Oilers will try to finish their series against the Camrose Kodiaks tonight at home in game five of their AJHL South Division semi-final. The Oilers are leading the series three games to…

Former Okotoks Oiler Signs With Dallas Stars

Former Okotoks Oilers Forward, Rhett Gardner, signed a two- year entry level deal with the Dallas Stars this week. Gardner, who played for the Oilers from 2013 to 2015, just completed his fourth year…

Jordie Fike Ready For Stampede Auction

High River's Jordie Fike is thrilled to be heading to Calgary Thursday, March 21, for the Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Tarp Auction. He took a big leap last year, taking in $80,000 and has his fingers…

Oilers Hold The Lead In AJHL Semi-Finals

The Okotoks Oilers held thier ground over the Camrose Kodiaks Monday, March 18, defeating them 6-1. The win gives the Oilers a three games to none lead in their best of seven AJHL South Division…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login