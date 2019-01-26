Oilers Get Past Canucks To Make It Eight Straight

Details
Category: Local Sports

A bit of a battle for the Okotoks Oilers Friday, January 25 in Calgary as they got past the hometown Canucks 5-3.

Dylan Holloway on the power play, and Zane Kindrachuk staked the Oilers to a 2-0 first period lead.

Austin Wong added another in the middle frame to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes, but the Canucks tied it up early in the third on the power play.

However, Dylan Holloway got his second of the night, again on the power play, exactly three minutes later, which stood up as the winner, while Eric Parker got the insurance marker to make the final 5-3 Oilers, and give them their eighth straight win.

The Oilers are back in Calgary Sunday, January 27, to face the Mustangs.

Puck drop is 2:30 p.m. at the Father David Bauer Arena.

