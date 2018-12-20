Oilers Gearing up for AAA Midget Mac's Tournament

The 41st Mac's AAA Midget World Invitational Hockey Tournament is fast approaching, and the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers are eyeing the cup this year.

25 teams hailing from as close as Calgary and Lethbridge and as far as New York will be duking it out for the coveted cup.

The tournament consists of five pools, with the Oilers grouped with the Calgary Buffaloes, the Saint Alberta Raiders, the Vancouver NE Chiefs, and last year's champions the Regina Pat Canadians.

Head Coach for the Bow Mark Oilers Ken Plaquin says the pressure is always on when it come's to mac's.

"When you get into Max bell or Father David Bauer you know that it's full of college scouts and junior scouts, there's usually three of four hundred people watching and there's a bit of a buzz in the building, and everyone knows at the end of the line you get a chance to play in the Saddledome. Every game is really important and really excited to be involved in. There's a big hype that goes along with being in the Mac's. A lot of these kids have wanted to play in this Mac's tournament since they were 10 or 11 years old so it's exciting; it's a fun atmosphere to be involved in for sure."

Plaquin says the boys need to be ready to adapt quickly.

"More than anything we just need them to be able to play their game because we're not gonna have time to adapt our systems to what they might be doing so we gotta be really ready to play our game and try to force other teams to play our way. You have one shot every time you play against these guys so you gotta be at your top game every time."

The Oilers' first game will be on Boxing Day against the Calgary Buffaloes.

The puck drops at 10am at the Max Bell Arena.

