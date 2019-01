The Okotoks Oilers didn't start 2019 off on a high note, as they were pounded 7-2 Tuesday, January 1, in Brooks by the hometown Bandits.

The Bandits got on the board early, scoring on their first shot of the game and never looked back from there.

Quinn Olson and Zane Kindrachuck got the Oilers goals.

The Oilers are back on the road Friday, January 4, as they head to Spruce Grove to face the Saints.

They wind up the northern road swing Saturday, January 5, against the Crusaders in Sherwood Park.