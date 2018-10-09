Oilers Fall In Close One To Brooks

The Okotoks Oilers wound up their three game weekend with a close 3-2 loss Monday, October 8, in Brooks.

The Bandits jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Oilers could answer on the power play with four minutes left in the second period, when Zane Kindrachuck put one behind Bandits netminder, Pierce Charleson.

The Oilers tied it up 38 seconds later, when Marc Pasemko tickled the twine, but the Bandits got the winner just 12 seconds after that on the power play to seal the deal, as the Oilers fall to 3-5-and-1 on the season sit fifth in the AJHL's South Division.

They're back in action Friday, October 12, when the Calgary Canucks come to town.