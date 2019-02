The Okotoks Oilers will have a chance to redeem themselves after a 3-2 loss to Canmore this past Monday, with two games this weekend in AJHL action.

They will take on the Calgary Mustangs tonight, followed by a match up against the Kodiaks on Saturday, February 23rd.

The Oilers have a six point lead on the Drumheller Dragons for second spot in the South Division, while the Mustangs are battling with Camrose for fourth spot.

Both games are 7 o'clock starts at Pason Centennial Arena.