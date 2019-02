A close call for the Okotoks Oilers on Friday, February 1st, when they emerged victorious over the Calgary Mustangs in a 5-4 win.

A late third period goal sent the teams into overtime with a score of 4-4.

Dylan Holloway scored the only goal in the shootout, cementing the 11th consecutive win for the Oilers.

They're in olds today to face the Grizzlies.

Puck drops at 7pm at the Sportsplex.