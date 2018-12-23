Oilers Close Year With Consecutive Shutout

On December 23 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, there was no love for the Calgary Canucks on their home ice, as the Okotoks Oilers roll in and claim their second consecutive shutout.

Saturday's game ended in a clear 10-0 victory for the Oilers squad.

However, the quest for second spot in the South goes on, as the Drumheller Dragons also won their pairing on Saturday against the Olds Grizzlys and keep their one point advantage on the Oilers in the South Division.

That wraps up 2018 for our Okotoks team, but they'll be back in action on New Years Day.

They'll have their work cut out for them too, as they're matched up against the league leading Brooks Bandits.

Game time is a 4 p.m. start at the Centennial Regional Arena, in Brooks.

