The Okotoks Oilers captured their ninth straight win over the Mustangs yesterday in Calgary.

Kyle Gordon scored twice, including the game winner, with Ryan Grant and Austin Wong scoring singles.

The win moves the Oilers to a seven point lead over the Drumheller Dragons for second spot in the AJHL's South Division.

The Oilers are back on the ice tomorrow night in Okotoks when they host the Calgary Canucks.