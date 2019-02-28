Oilers Captain Named Most Dedicated Player

Okotoks Oilers team Captain, Kyle Gordon, is the AJHL's Most Dedicated Player and winner of the Don McNabb trophy this season.

The winners were announced on Wednesday, February 27th by the league, and Gordon is the first Okotoks Oiler to win the award.

Oilers goalie, Brady Parker was in the running for the league's top goalie, but was edged out.

The Oilers regular season comes to an end this weekend, with a 2 game series against the league leading Brooks Bandits.

They'll take on the Calgary Canuck's starting next week in round one of the playoffs.