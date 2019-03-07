Oilers & Canucks Start Playoffs Tonight

The Okotoks Oilers start the AJHL playoffs against the Calgary Canucks starting Thursday, March 7.

Oilers Coach, Tyler Deis, says he's anticipating the Canucks will come out strong.

"You know they've got nothing to lose against us here, so I think it just one of those games where we just want to make sure we're playing our style of hockey, our structure of our hockey team and create good habits here and play our game. We just want to make sure we have that consistency," he said.

He says they want to take the lead in the series right away if possible, which means winning the first two games at home and then one in Calgary in game three Sunday, March 10.

"That's the kind of mind-set that we have going in here. It's not necessarily that we'll be adapting to what they're doing, we just want to make sure that we're playing our style of hockey," said Deis.

The Oilers wrapped up the season with 30 more wins and a 60 point lead over the Canucks in the regular season.

Game one and two in the best of five series are Thursday and Friday, March 8, in Okotoks, with game three at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary Sunday, March 10 at Noon.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. tonight at Pason Centennial Arena.