Oilers Bring Down North Division Leaders On The Road

On January 5 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers skated a few circles around the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders out on their home ice.

The final score of the contest was a solid 4-1 win for the Okotoks Oilers.

Oilers forward #9 Louis Jamernick opens up the scoring for the night with additional goals by #28 Ben Evanish, #4 Dylan Holloway and #11 Quinn Olson.

Okotoks netminder Brady Parker had an excellent night, boasting an impressive 34 save performance against the Sherwood offense.

With that game in the bag, the Oilers will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday January 11.

They'll be returning to their home ice in the Pason Centennial Arena at 7:00 p.m. to host the league last Olds Grizzlys.

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]