Details
Category: Local Sports

On January 5 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers skated a few circles around the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders out on their home ice.

The final score of the contest was a solid 4-1 win for the Okotoks Oilers.

Oilers forward #9 Louis Jamernick opens up the scoring for the night with additional goals by #28 Ben Evanish, #4 Dylan Holloway and #11 Quinn Olson.

Okotoks netminder Brady Parker had an excellent night, boasting an impressive 34 save performance against the Sherwood offense.

With that game in the bag, the Oilers will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday January 11.

They'll be returning to their home ice in the Pason Centennial Arena at 7:00 p.m. to host the league last Olds Grizzlys.

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Sports News

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell…

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Oilers Bring Down North Division Leaders On The Road

On January 5 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers skated a few circles around the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders out on their home ice. The final score of the…

Oilers Sweep Saints On The Road

On January 4 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issue bringing down the Spruce Grove Saints, winning their contest with a solid 5-1 win out in the Grant Fuhr Arena. Oilers…

The Start Of 2019, A Mixed Bag For Local Teams

A few of our local teams dusted off their skates on January 4 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League and hit the ice again to open up 2019, with some mixed results. There wasn't much love for our…

Leaders Pulling Away At Alberta Playdowns

Two teams remain unbeaten at the Alberta Men's and Women's Junior Provincial curling playdowns in Okotoks heading into the final few draws of the round robin. The Edmonton rink of Desmond Young,…

Oilers Kick Off Two Game Northern Roadie In Saint Albert

The Okotoks Oilers are in the Capital Region for a pair of games this weekend. They take on the Saints Friday, January 4 in Spruce Grove. It's off to Sherwood Park Saturday, January 5, for a date…

Flyers Looking For Better Second Half

The High River Flyers are gearing up for the second half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season. They sit sixth in the seven team South Division, and Coach Colten Hayes, says he was hoping…

Locals Doing Well After Day One Of Provincials

A good start for a couple of locals at the Alberta Men's Junior Provincials in Okotoks Wednesday, January 2. Calgary's Cole Adams and Edmonton's Desmond Young rinks are tied atop the leader board…

Okotoks Curling Club Home To Junior Provincials

Championship curling comes to Okotoks for the next five days starting Wednesday, January 2, at the Okotoks Curling Club with the Provincial Men's and Women's Juniors. A pair of local curlers are in…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login