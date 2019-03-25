Oilers & Bandits Set For South FInals

The Okotoks Oilers will undertake the Herculean task of taking down the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL South Division finals starting Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, in Brooks.

The League has announced the schedule for the final best of seven series.

The Bandits beat the Oilers in every meeting this season, but they beat just about everybody, as they ran up a league record 57-3-and-0 regular season.

However the Canmore Eagles managed to take one game against the Bandits in their South Division semi-final series, and the Oilers are a much better team than the Eagles, as they finished a strong second to the Bandits.

Games three and four in the best of seven series are back in Okotoks Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2.