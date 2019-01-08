Oilers Assistants Added To Prospects Staff

Okotoks Oilers Head Coach, Tyler Deis won't be alone behind the bench when he coaches the top Western Canadian NHL prospects in the Annual CJHL Prospects Game, Tuesday, January 22 in Okotoks.

His assistants Ryan Barrett and Mike Elchuk will be joining him, along with a couple of celebrity coaches, who will be named in next few days.

Deis says with the national exposure this game gets it's a pretty big deal.

"Oh for sure, it's obviousluy the top NHL draft picks or prospects for this upcoming draft."

Deis will coach the Western team, while Daniel Sauve, will coach Team East.

For tickets, contact the Okotoks Oilers.