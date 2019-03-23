Oilers Advance After 8-3 Victory Over Camrose

Details
Category: Local Sports

 

A big finish for the Okotoks Oilers in their AJHL South Division Semi-Final series against the Camrose Kodiaks.

The first two periods came and went with the Oilers heading into the third with a 2-1 lead.

Things really heated up in the third period with two Oilers goals scored twenty seconds apart.

It didn't end there however, with six more goals putting the final score at 8-3 for the oilers, winning the series 4-1.

They'll be heading to the South Finals against the Brooks Bandits, who won their series last night with a 4-0 victory over the Canmore Eagles.

Brooks will be hosting the first game, on the 29th.

 

