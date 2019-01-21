No Wins, But Lots of Fun For Local Ringette Players

A couple of Foothills ringette teams had a pretty good weekend at the 33rd Annual Golden Rings Ringette Tournament in Calgary.

The Foothills Ringers didn't win anything, but organizer with Foothills Ringette, Jamie Nelson, says the girls aged five to seven did have a lot of fun.

She says they're starting to see interest return to the sport after years of declining numbers.

"Actually this is the first time we've seen some pretty good growth in ringette. The numbers continue to grow at the smaller age, and then they start to dwindle off at the higher age, just like it does even in female hockey."

She says ringette is a great way for young kids to train for the transition to hockey when they get older.