Details
Category: Local Sports

A couple of Foothills ringette teams had a pretty good weekend at the 33rd Annual Golden Rings Ringette Tournament in Calgary.

The Foothills Ringers didn't win anything, but organizer with Foothills Ringette, Jamie Nelson, says the girls aged five to seven did have a lot of fun.

She says they're starting to see interest return to the sport after years of declining numbers.

"Actually this is the first time we've seen some pretty good growth in ringette. The numbers continue to grow at the smaller age, and then they start to dwindle off at the higher age, just like it does even in female hockey."

She says ringette is a great way for young kids to train for the transition to hockey when they get older.

More Sports News

Lakers Hope To End Losing Streak At 14

The Lomond Lakers look to bust out of their 14 game losing skid Saturday, January 12, in Bassano as they square off against the Medicine Hat Cubs. Lakers Coach Brad Koch says the Cubs won't make it…

Oilers Play Both Ends Of The Spectrum

The Okotoks Oilers are back home for a couple of games this weekend. They face the dead last in the AJHL, Olds Grizzlys Friday, January 11, but Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they can't take them for…

No Wins, But Lots of Fun For Local Ringette Players

A couple of Foothills ringette teams had a pretty good weekend at the 33rd Annual Golden Rings Ringette Tournament in Calgary. The Foothills Ringers didn't win anything, but organizer with Foothills…

Olson's Stock Rising

One Okotoks Oilers forward has caught the eye of NHL Central Scouting heading into this year's draft. Quinn Olson is the top rated North American skater in the AJHL, as he's ranked at 154th in the…

Oilers Winning Streak Hits Seven

The Okotoks Oilers won their seventh in a row with a 3-1 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder Sunday, January 20, at the Pason Centennial Arena. Austin Wong, Dylan Holloway and Kyle Gordon all lit the…

Flyers And Lakers Snap Losing Skid

On January 19 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, two local teams pull out the stops, and rake in some well earned wins. The High River Flyers were on a road trip out in Medicine Hat to take on…

Oilers Victorious Against North Leading Crusaders

On January 19 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers found themselves up against the North division leading Sherwood Park Crusaders to a crowd of over 900 in the Pason Centennial…

Bisons Victorious In Foothills Battle

It was an all Foothills matchup on the night of January 18 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, as the Murray Arena hosted a rivalry pairing between the Okotoks Bisons and the High River Flyers.…

Bisons Host Flyers Friday

The High River Flyers and Okotoks Bisons hook up Friday, January 18, in Okotoks in an all-Foothills match-up. The Bisons have a much better record than the Flyers, but the Flyers have had the Bisons…

Flames To Retire Iginla's #12

No other player will ever wear number 12 for the Calgary Flames ever again. The team announced Thursday, January 17, they're going to retire their former Captain's jersey. Jarome Iginla played 16…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login