No Luck for the Flyers or the Bisons

The High River Flyers played their final game of the regular season last night against the Lomond Lakers.

It was the annual Eli Gosselin Memorial Game, held at the Rec-Plex.

High River fell 3-0 to the Lakers in a rather impressive shutout.

The Flyers ultimately had 56 shots on goal, all of which were kept out by some excellent goaltending from the Lakers.

The Okotoks Bisons also rounded out the regular season last night against the Airdrie Thunder.

No luck for Okotoks, as they were defeated 5-4 in overtime.