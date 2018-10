The Highwood Mustangs, JV girls, senior girls and Varsity boys volleyball teams all came up short at tournaments over the weekend.

Neither the girls teams in Medicine Hat, or the boys in Stettler made it past the quarterfinals.

The girls are back in regular season action Wednesday, October 24, when they host the Foothills Falcons.

Games go at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Highwood High School gym.