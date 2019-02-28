New Amatuer Long Drive Competition Coming To The Foothills

High River long drive champion, Dan McIntosh is getting behind a new amateur long drive event that's coming the Foothills this Spring and Summer.

He says it's an event that's open to pretty much anyone who can hit a golf ball.

"There's 10 different divisions. So five different age groups, men's and ladies, girls and boys. So, Thursday, March 28th is "X-Factor," the first tournament in Calgary. Saturday, March 30th is "Hitz" in Okotoks and Saturday, July 6th is going to be the Western Canada Championship event at the Highwood Golf Course here in High River."

The Canada Amateur Long Drive event will see the top hitters in each division head to the finals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the end of the August.