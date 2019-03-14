Nanton To Host Provincial Hockey This Week

Nanton will be a busy town this week as they host the Alberta Bantam "C" Hockey Provincials.

Davina Comstock with the Organizing Committee, says Nanton hasn't seen a big event like this for quite some time.

"We have over 120 kids coming to town, which means about 120 families probably visiting the Town of Nanton. Nanton hasn't hosted a Provincials in forever, I tried to do some research, but couldn't find out when the last time was, so it's a really big deal," she said.

She adds they're looking forward to showcasing the town, and are excited for the local business who will see a sales boost from all the visitors.

Fellow Organizer, Shanda McTighe, says fans who want to take in the event can do so for an affordable price.

"We have $20 event passes, so that gets you in and out all weekend as much as you want. Or we do also have day pricing if you want to pop down for the day. I believe it's $7 or $10 dollars for the day," she said.

The tournament runs Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17 at the Tom Hornecker Arena