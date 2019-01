The Highwood Mustangs Varsity girls basketball squad continue their impressive run in the regular season thanks to a lopsided, 53-20 win over the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Wednesday, January 16, in High River.

The Mustangs move to 5-and-1 on the season with the win.

Across town, the HTA Knights boys took it to the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves boys, beating them 72-49.

Thursday, January 17, the T-Wolves junior boys host the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans, starting at 5:30 p.m. at NDC.