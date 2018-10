A good and bad night for the Highwood Mustangs boys volleyball squads Tuesday, October 16, in High River.

The good came as the JV boys dumped the Oilfields Drillers three games to none in their match.

The bad was in the night-cap as the Mustangs Varsity boys fell three games to one to the Drillers senior boys.

Wednesday, October 17, the Mustangs JV girls get back to work as they host their cross town rivals, the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves starting at 6 p.m. at Highwood High.