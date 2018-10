It's the "Battle of High River" Thursday, October 11, in high school volleyball.

The Highwood Mustangs Varsity boys travel across town to take on the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves.

They get going at 5:30 p.m.

Starting Friday, October 12, the Mustangs JV boys make their way to Black Diamond for a tournament, while the Mustangs Varsity girls are in Airdrie for a two day tournament there.