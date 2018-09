The Highwood Mustangs junior varisty girls volleyball squad are off to a solid start to the season.

They dumped the County Central Hawks out of Vulcan three games to none Wednesday, September 26, in High River to move to 2-and-0 on the year.

They, along with the senior Mustangs girls head to Black Diamond Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29 for a tournament.

The Mustangs boys are in Standard for a tournament as well.