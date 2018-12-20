The Highwood Mustangs Varsity girls basketball squad head into the Christmas Break on a winning note as they were all over the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans 85-44 Wednesday, December 20, in High River.

The win pushes the Mustangs to 3-and-1 on the season and top spot in the Foothills Athletic Conference standings.

In Strathmore, the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Varsity girls snuck past the hometown Spartans 47-46.

In Varsity boys play, High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves lost a close one, 72-67 to the Tweedsmuir Spartans.

And the Holy Trinity Academy Knights boys took out the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks out of Strathmore 89-40.