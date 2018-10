Put another one in the win column for the Highwood Mustangs JV girls volleyball squad.

They got past their cross town rivals, the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves three games to one Wednesday, October 17, at Highwood High.

They along with the varsity girls are off to Medicine Hat for a two day tournament Friday October 19 and Saturday, October 20.

While the Mustangs senior boys head to Stettler.