Medals Galore For Foothills Special Olympians!

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics wrapped up Sunday, February 10 in the City, with Special Olympians from the Foothills coming home with a bag full of medals.

Big congrats to the floor hockey team who took gold in their division.

A couple more gold medals came home in singles bowling thanks to Colleen Morstad and Steve Makeechak.

Jessica Helm and Mark Williams took bronze in bowling as well.

Bowlers



Colleen Morstad - Gold in singles

Steve Makeechak – Gold in singles

Jessica Helm – Bronze in singles

Mark Williams – Bronze in singles

Coaches: Cathy Manson and Tim Bradbury

Steve Makeechak with his gold medal in singles bowling.



Floor Hockey Team won Gold in their division



Maria Rout

Angie Brown

Elena Stillwell

Misty Hirst

Ricky Jones

Dawson Harbus

Garth Trewin

Kyle Goode

Kenny Gaudry

J.C. Tracnick

Dustin Rothwell

Travis Bolton

Robyn McMormick

Coaches : Chad Lambourn, Carl Kennedy, Kyle Hadden & Jane Bradbury

Floor hockey players, Maria Rout and Angie Brown with their gold medals.