Medals Galore For Foothills Special Olympians!

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics wrapped up Sunday, February 10 in the City, with Special Olympians from the Foothills coming home with a bag full of medals.
Big congrats to the floor hockey team who took gold in their division.
A couple more gold medals came home in singles bowling thanks to Colleen Morstad and Steve Makeechak.
Jessica Helm and Mark Williams took bronze in bowling as well.
Bowlers
Colleen Morstad - Gold in singles
Steve Makeechak – Gold in singles
Jessica Helm – Bronze in singles
Mark Williams – Bronze in singles
Coaches: Cathy Manson and Tim Bradbury
Floor Hockey Team won Gold in their division
Maria Rout
Angie Brown
Elena Stillwell
Misty Hirst
Ricky Jones
Dawson Harbus
Garth Trewin
Kyle Goode
Kenny Gaudry
J.C. Tracnick
Dustin Rothwell
Travis Bolton
Robyn McMormick
Coaches : Chad Lambourn, Carl Kennedy, Kyle Hadden & Jane Bradbury