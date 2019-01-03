A good start for a couple of locals at the Alberta Men's Junior Provincials in Okotoks Wednesday, January 2.

Calgary's Cole Adams and Edmonton's Desmond Young rinks are tied atop the leader board after day one with 2-and-0 records.

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is throwing second rocks for Young.

Another Turner Valley curler, in Jared Palnuik out of the Airdrie Curling Club is 1-and-1.

On the ladies side, three teams are tied for the lead at 2-and-0, the Glencoe's Kayla Skrlik, Airdrie's Jessica Wytrychowski and Calgary's Kathryn Lepine.

They're back on the ice with three draws again Thursday, January 3.